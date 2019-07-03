“We are all very generous over the holiday season, but unfortunately, we tend to forget that people need food banks all year round to feed themselves and their families properly,” said Jim Beis.
The mayor of the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough was referring to a new program set up by the borough to help residents get adequate nourishment for their families through the new, all year round collection of non-perishable food items program entitled the Traveling Cart.
“This is why we developed the idea of replenishing the banks’ shelves at every opportunity we have,” said Beis.
The Traveling Cart will be front and centre at various borough events and community gatherings throughout the year to encourage us to donate to those in need as all of the collected food will go towards the borough’s food banks.
The cart will also “be placed at the entrance of each event organized by the Borough and citizens are invited to give generously since the local food banks will benefit from this program.
“A few cans to see a show or participate in a major event is very little to ensure a quality of life for our fellow citizens in need. “said the mayor.
