Pierrefonds-Roxboro’s Mayor’s Blood Drive turns 50

“We are pleased to say that over the past 50 years, the citizens of Pierrefonds-Roxboro have made a significant contribution,” said France Boutin.
The Héma-Québec consultant was referring to a recent press conference at Pierrefonds-Roxboro announcing the 50th edition of the Mayor’s Blood Drive.
“In Pierrefonds-Roxboro, we are people of heart, we know that, and we will have the opportunity to demonstrate it once again by participating in the Mayor’s 50th blood drive!” said Mayor Jim Beis.
“Donating blood is an act of selflessness and inestimable value,” said the mayor. “A single blood donation, which lasts only about 10 minutes, can help save several lives. For the occasion, we want to make history with an impressive number of donations by surpassing our goal of 115 donations in one day.”
The Golden anniversary blood drive is taking place Thursday, Nov. 21 from 1:30 to 8 p.m. at the Pierrefonds Cultural Centre.
“The generosity of the people in Pierrefonds-Roxboro is reflected not only in the number of donors, but also in the great diversity of donors,” said Boutin.
“While the blood bank has a duty to represent the people of Quebec, 42% of these donors have indicated that they are not of white origin. This representativeness is important and exceptional!” Boutin said.
The goal for this year’s blood drive is 115 donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.