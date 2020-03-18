Pierrefonds-Roxboro prepares for potential spring flooding

While the focus is on COVID 19 and what the world will be like in the next few weeks, the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro is also keeping an eye on the Deux-Montagnes water level. And right now, at press time, the water level is “lower than normal.”
“Is the level going to stay that way, probably not but we are checking the levels every day,” Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Dimitrios Jim Beis told The Suburban.
Beis also noted that even with the success of the Borough with last year’s flooding, with about 60 homes flooded instead of 850 in 2017, “we have changed our plan since 2019 to become even more efficient in the face of potential flooding.”
The borough has stockpiled some modular wall systems “that can be installed at a moment’s notice.” The borough invested $70,000 for the new modular wall systems that replaces sand bags. The borough made the investment because “we got no support from the city of Montreal or the provincial government,” said Beis.
The mayor noted that there are several factors that contribute to flooding such as the time frame for the snow pack to melt, how much rain falls and if the water flow is not too severe because the snow melts too fast.
“If the water rises to a dangerous level, we can block the riverfront in the five problematic areas of the borough,” Beis said.
The new modular barrier walls take one hour to put in place and replace 5,000 sandbags meaning “we can set them up in a fraction of the time it takes to place the sandbags.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.