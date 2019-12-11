At approximately 1 a.m. Sunday morning, firefighters received a call to respond to an incident of arson which occurred at a business located near the corner of Harry-Worth and St-Jean boulevard in Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.
According to officer Manuel Couture of the Montreal police department (SPVM), a suspect was seen by witnesses, breaking a window and throwing a ‘Molotov cocktail’ bomb into the building. According to witness accounts, the suspect escaped by car.
Police are searching for the suspect.
According to police, the physical damage to the building is significant, however no one was hurt since the business was closed at the time of the attack.
The investigation has been entrusted to the SPVM’s arson squad.
