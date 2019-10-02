“In the last few years, we have dealt as a community with the challenges of flooding,” said Jim Beis, mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro at a press conference held last week in the borough hall.
Beis was present to announce that the borough will be offering a free Recognition Event to bring together those that have suffered through the 2017 and 2019 floods as well as those volunteers, public works employees and army, fire and police personnel who helped out this past May.
The event will bring together Quebec musicians like Marie Mai, Jonas and Radio Radio on Thursday, October 10th starting at 7 p.m. in the parking lot beside the borough hall.
Beis wants to acknowledge all of those who mobilized during there last flooding as “we want to move beyond the flooding of 2019 and grow together as a community.
“For the 2019 flooding, our proactive actions prevented 95% of flooding of homes and businesses from two years before and it is important to note that nothing could have been done alone,” Beis said.
Besides the event being a community get together with music and dancing, there will also be testimonials from those that have suffered the effects of flooding, and unfortunately, some who are still living the after effects all these months later.
“This is a gesture to bring everyone together and to hear firsthand from the victims and stakeholders,” said the mayor.
Beis told The Suburban that the importance of hearing from those directly affected “gives them a voice as the human stories can be forgotten and while this time there was a small percentage of the population affected, many resources had to be used and it is important for others to hear about it.”
The borough is still seeking testimonials from those who “witnessed gestures of solidarity and mutual aid during the 2019 spring flooding” or to share your experience, by writing online to Sarah-Eve Kemp of the Culture Department at Sarah-eve.kemp@ville.montreal.qc.ca.
(0) comments
