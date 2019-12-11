Pierrefonds-Roxboro organizes coat drive

Until the end of December, the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro is organizing a jacket collection to help those in need ensure they have proper warm gear for the winter months.
Coats of all sizes for all ages are welcome provided they are clean and can keep someone warm.
The borough has set up a traveling carts at the new library where kind residents can deposit the winter jackets they want to give away.
Once the giveaway time has elapsed, the jackets will then be sent to four area care agencies to be then distributed to those in need throughout the territory.
The four agencies are West Island Integration Centre, Carrefour des 6-12 Ans de Pierrefonds-Est Inc, Carrefour Familial Cloverdale Multi-Ressources and the West Island Assistance Fund.
