Pierrefonds-Roxboro library vandal suspect apprehended

The new and improved Pierrefonds-Roxboro library, redesigned for the 21st century, was almost outwitted by a vandal last week but thanks to the library’s surveillance cameras, the vandal was apprehended.
“We strongly condemn this criminal act and regret this lack of respect for our beautiful public institution,” said Mayor Jim Beis on social media following the incident last week where the vandal cut through several chairs and sofas in the edifice.
But what began as despair turned to satisfaction for the mayor who followed up with another announcement stating “the agent from the company managing our camera system was able to identify the suspect concerning the vandalism today. They were still in the library and in the same section where the vandalism occurred.”
Police were then able to arrest the suspected vandal.
