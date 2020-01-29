This week, the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro has organized two free activities at the Pierrefonds library under the theme "Getting to know each other”, a concept to mark Muslim Awareness Week as well as a Day of Remembrance and Action Against Islamophobia and all Forms of Discrimination.
"Here in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, we are committed to respecting differences and continually organize events to raise awareness and prevent discrimination and violence (on the basis of religion, gender, race, sexual orientation, and disability),” said Mayor Jim Beis.
It is through initiatives of this type that we will succeed together in eliminating hate crimes and maintaining the peace and harmony that prevails in our Borough," Beis said. “This initiative from the Council is meant to be a unifying event that reflects our inclusive and supportive community. Young and old are invited to take part in the activities planned.”
This week, until the 31st, the library is hosting the "Getting to know each other" expo that highlights literature and film that focus on diversity, racism and discrimination.
“This selection for all ages will provide an opportunity to learn more about the achievements, contributions, aspirations and concerns of each and everyone,” noted the mayor.
The initiative, begun by the borough last year, was created “ in order not only to perpetuate the memory of the 6 Canadian-Muslim victims of the January 29, 2017 Quebec City Mosque attack, but also to raise public awareness about the need to respect differences.”
