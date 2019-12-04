“Be assured that the Borough is sensitive to this situation and that we are closely monitoring the progress of the work with the organizations involved,” said Mayor Jim Beis.
The borough mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro was talking about a rise in complaints from area residents about more odours coming from the cleanup at the former Meloche Quarry.
As reported in September by The Suburban, the old Meloche quarry, that had been spewing malodorous smells to nearby residents for years, is finally being covered thanks to a certificate of authorization granted recently by the provincial government for the company that owns the site.
The company that owns the site, GFL, will ensure that the quarry will be completely sealed, having become a landfill for dry materials 20 years ago.
The work involves installing 35 vertical wells to capture the biomasses that have been causing the foul odours in the neighbourhood for years and eventually the land area will be covered in sand as well as a membrane to prevent gas to escape. Future plans include placing soil on the surface in the old quarry site to grow vegetation.
“We share the distress of our citizens and patience will be required until these mandatory operations are finalized,” said Beis. “ Until then, we continue to do our duty to inform you.”
The cleanup began in August and is expected to be completed in late 2020, taking about 18 months to complete.
