Mariam Ishak was born in Egypt. She is Coptic by religion and moved here with her family over 21 years ago to escape discrimination and to build a better life. She has lived in the West Island ever since, where she built a successful career and raised a family. She is now the Conservative Party candidate for the riding.
Over the past week she has had at least three of her signs defaced on Gouin Blvd. with Nazi swastikas. Her campaign has filed a police complaint on Monday. Mariam stated that”no candidate from any party should be a target of hate messages of any kind in Canada and especially not one of such a hateful nature.” The criminal code makes defacing or stealing election signs constitutes a punishable criminal offence.
