A man was struck by a train last Wednesday morning at approximately 3 a.m. near Dorval station in Montreal’s West Island. The Montreal Police (SPVM) were called to the site of the incident and confirmed to The Suburban that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The line was closed temporarily while police investigated the scene of the fatal incident involving VIA Train 636 travelling eastbound.
“The train was not carrying any passengers at the time of the incident and the on-board staff were not injured.” Public Relations Advisor for Via Rail Canada Karl-Phillip Marchand Giguere told The Suburban.
VIA rail staff members were evacuated from onboard train 636 and the train remained stationed on site for several hours.
The Metropolitan Transport Network (RTM) was able to operate as usual last Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.