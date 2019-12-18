PC Mayor Belvedere reflects on 2019

With 2019 coming to an end, The Suburban has been checking in with area mayors to talk about projects for the coming year, tax increases, REM and dealing with city of Montreal’s agglomeration committee.
“The REM will be a positive thing for Pointe Claire as we are already seeing requests for new development,” Mayor John Belvedere told The Suburban.
And while he admits “that there have been a few bumps in the road like parking at the new stations but the REM is in negotiations with Fairview and the Rio centre in Kirkland on that issue as we need to get people to be able to get to the stations to take the new trains.”
Belvedere believes that the new REM project “will be a fundamental change for the West Island as our industrial parks will be able to hire more workers who will have easier access to get to work.”
In the last two years, the city’s contribution to the agglomeration council has risen by eight million. “We are one of the biggest payers with $64 million of our budget going to Montreal. We have not received any new services for our increased tab.”
Like his West Island colleagues, Belvedere feels that “we are subsidizing Montreal without getting what we pay for.”
The one positive aspect he has about the agglomeration is that “the provincial government has mandated the city of Montreal to sit and discuss with the demerged cities no later than next August.
“This is a first and the ASM (Association of Suburban Municipalities) are a united front as we are all in the same boat, paying about 50% of our budgets to Montreal.”
A large scale project for Pointe Claire next year will be “the inauguration of the new inclusive Tony Proudfoot Park.” There will also be a new chalet and docks for the city’s canoe and kayak club as well as seven streets being repaved next year.
The city will also be working on two special projects, the revitalization of Valois and Pointe Claire Villages. “We want to make them more prevalent and show that our merchants are a big part of Pointe Claire.”
