To date, the international Parkinson Canada SuperWalk initiative has raised almost $40 million for research into finding a cure and once again, the West Island walk will take place at John Abbott College Sunday, September 8th.
“Parkinson SuperWalk is a family outing with a special purpose,” said organizer Lisa Mintz.
“It is a great opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to meet others living with the disease, talk with their families, and build a network,” said Mintz.
The funds raised during the walk taking place in Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue , that takes place in over 80 countries, “ are invested in Quebec to provide services, education and advocacy for people affected by Parkinson’s and for research into improving treatments and finding a cure.”
Participants can take part in either the 1.5 or 4.5 km course by walking, strolling or running.
“I have Parkinson’s and I have accepted it,” said Murray McBain who raised more than $3,000 in last year’s event, walking with family members including two grandchildren.
“I walk to raise money to help find a cure but also because I appreciate the support that Parkinson Canada gives me to live with my disease. I don’t know what I would do without their help,” McBain.
To register for the Parkinson Canada SuperWalk, go online at www.superwalk.ca.
