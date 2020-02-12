Parents given coronavirus update

Last week, the Montreal Regional Health Board released a statement for parents across the island of Montreal with recommendations about the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China recently.
Mylène Drouin, MD, Regional Director of Public Health noted in the statement that the virus “causes respiratory infections with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath.
“People who have fallen ill from the virus have been reported mainly in the city of Wuhan, but cases have been detected in other provinces in China as well,” said Drouin. “There is currently only one case in Canada and no cases in Quebec. The overall risk for Canadians remains low.”
A recommendation was also given for travellers returning from Wuhan, China that if a child has no symptoms then to continue with their schooling as is. But “if you or your child develop symptoms of fever, cough, or respiratory problems within 14 days of returning from Wuhan, call Info-Santé 811 to get recommendations from a health care professional.”
Other tips include hand washing techniques that can dampen the propagation of germs by washing them “often with soap and warm running water for at least 20 seconds and to use alcohol-based disinfectant if you do not have access to soap and water.””many children and adults are expected to have respiratory symptoms due to these viruses. The same prevention measures apply to these respiratory infections.”
To find more recommendations fro the Ministry of Health consult online at Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux: https://www.quebec.ca/en/health/health-issues/a-z/2019- coronavirus/
