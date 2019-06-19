Oprah Winfrey visits West Island

This past Monday morning, Students and staff at Pierrefonds-Roxboro’s Collège Beaubois got a visit from a very special guest, Oprah Winfrey.
The businesswoman and media magnate was in Montreal for her Sunday stop at the Bell Centre on her “Your Path Made Clear (Discovering Your Life’s Direction and Purpose)” tour and during the ninety minute show, invited special superfan and teacher Valeria Kamel onto the stage and told her about the planned visit.
Kamel, a devoted fan, integrates Winfrey’s messages about achieving your goals and caring for others into her curriculum.
Winfrey greeted some staff and students in the courtyard before speaking to a packed crowd in the gymnasium where afterwards Winfrey took questions from the crowd.
