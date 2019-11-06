The Empty Bowls Fundraiser held this past Saturday, an annual event benefiting On Rock Community Services, couldn’t have come at a better time this year with thousands of West Islanders in the dark as a result of severe weather storms.
In consideration of the circumstances, On Rock issued an online invitation to residents without power to attend the fundraiser and to have a hot meal for as little as $5.
On Rock hosts the fundraiser at Place Cartier adult education centre to raise awareness of food insecurity in the West Island and to generate funds for the services offered by On Rock to the community.
Hot soup is sold optionally in clay bowls at an extra cost and all proceeds support the community’s effort to relieve hunger in the West Island. Also, the buyers get to keep the bowls.
On Rock is an established community service which includes a food bank as well as a community diner for people and families in need. This year, due to the widespread power outages, many residents who lost power also faced food spoilage with refrigerators and stoves put of order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.