As reported by The Suburban in June, the West Island Mission, the non-profit organization that provides food baskets for West Islanders in need. is also putting out a call to help keep their shelves packed as the summertime is generally when stocks get low as folks are thinking of being outside and enjoying the summer season.
The WIM is hoping that people will take some time and bring much needed food stuffs for their clients. Five items sorely needed are cereal, plain rice, pasta sauce, canned tomatoes and one litre juice containers and as always, fresh produce is highly valued.
Last week, it was On Rock ministries turn to ask for help as the NGO put out a plea on social media. “It’s that time of the year when our shelves are bare and we are in desperate need of the following items,” wrote Executive Director Kim Reid on Facebook.
The missing staples include pasta sauce, pasta, canned tomatoes, brown baked beans, peanut butter, hearty soups, canned meat, fish, fruit, vegetables and jams. “We’re tight. We’re really tight. Basically, we’re going week-to-week,” Reid said in a recent TV interview.
On Rock provides food baskets to area families in need and was front and centre during the last flooding events, offering food to workers, volunteers as well as those directly affected by the floods.Reid also noted on social media that “for food safety and storage temperature control, we encourage and would very much appreciate everyone to donate directly to the On Rock Community services site” which is www.onrock.org.
On Rock’s address is 9554 Gouin West in Pierrefonds and there are staff and volunteers as of Monday on site every day from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
WIM asks that when shopping for your family, throw in a few of the five favourite choices and drop them off at WIM. The mission is offering up its Food Find Fridays program where altruistic West Island residents are asked to bring in their donations between one and 4 p.m. or on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday.
West Island Mission is located at 219 Labrosse in Pointe Claire.
