For the 15th year in a row, employees from Novartis Canada’s head office in Dorval took part in the Ride For Life fundraiser that comprised a three-and-a-half day bicycle tour raising funds for cancer research.
Last week, the employees returned to their office and were greeted by friends, family and co-workers. This year’s finale had a special event, the planting of a Rose of Hope rosebush that honours those dealing with breast cancer, especially employees and sisters Maureen and Melissa Miller.
The rosebush honours their grandfather Jack McIntyre who created the Rose of Hope as his last of many that he had developed to help various causes. The Rose of Hope was created to honour one of McIntyre’s daughters who passed away from breast cancer in 2006.
To date, the Ride for Life campaign with Novartis has raised more than a million dollars since its inception in 2005 and each rider is expected to raise their own funds. Employees who took part in this year’s ride raised $60,000 and this will be donated to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.
“The Ride for Life is a wonderful tradition for Novartis in Canada that demonstrates how committed we are to the cause of helping people with cancer,” said Novartis President Christian Macher.
“When the first ride took place 15 years ago, there were seven people involved. It has grown significantly over the years, a testament to the team’s dedication to this cause,” he said
