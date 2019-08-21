NOVA’s largest fundraiser of the year breaks record

“The word must be getting around about NOVA’s incredible work in the West Island community because we had our first ever sell out for the golf tournament,” said Andrew Stewart.
The co-chariman of the NOVA Golf Tournament was referring to the 130 golfers who took part in the recent 26th annual event and helped raise a record amount of $100,000 that will go towards the many programs the non-profit agency offer including home visits, support groups as well as bereavement support for children.
The golf tournament is the agency’s largest fundraiser of the year and the funds raised will go a long way towards NOVA’s yearly operating costs of $1.6 million and “this money will go a long way toward supporting our programs.”
Because NOVA has no government funding or grants, events such as the golf tournament are crucial for the agency as well as donations and other fundraisers held throughout the course of the year.
The tournament took place at the Beaconsfield Golf Club and the day included lunch, supper as well as a cocktail hour. A silent auction was also held.
NOVA West Island helps people from all walks of life and their territory of service extends to 16 municipalities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.