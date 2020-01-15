NOVA hosts Ex Habs in fundraiser

This year will start off with a bang for hockey fans as NOVA West Island is organizing a fundraiser with a hockey game featuring the Montreal Canadiens Alumni.
The NOVA All Stars will be hitting the ice against former Habs players for a great cause, raising money for NOVA West Island’s many services such as in home visits for seniors.
The puck drops on Friday, January 31st at 7 p.m. at the Bob Birnie Arena in Pointe Claire.
Tickets for the game and fundraiser are ten dollars as well as a silent auction full of Canadiens memorabilia.
Tickets can be purchased at NOVA West Island located at 447 Beaconsfield boulevard in Beaconsfield or online via Eventbrite.ca.
