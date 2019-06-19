This past Monday morning, The Suburban was part of the last media tour of the new Samuel de Champlain Bridge that will officially open its northbound, heading towards Montreal, lanes this coming Monday.
The following Monday, Canada Day, the bridge will be open in both directions for traffic. The centre lane that will be reserved for the REM light rail is not operational yet, nor is the reserved pedestrian and bike lane.
The work to be completed before Monday’s deadline includes paving and waterproofing the final stretches of the almost three and a half kilometre long bridge.
It is estimated that in a single year, 50 million vehicles will cross the bridge, making it one of the busiest in the country and 11 million public transit users are expected to cross it.
The lifespan of the new bridge is approximated at 125 years while the previous bridge was commissioned in the mid 1950s and was completely done 12 years later. The federal government announced the construction of the new bridge in 2011 and construction on the massive project began 4 years later.
It is estimated that it will take about four years to deconstruct the original Champlain Bridge, roughly the amount of time it took to build the new one.
The total cost for the new bridge was $4.2 billion. Improvements to ensure that the new bridge does not age prematurely like its predecessor, some changes to the concrete and rebar — that are more resistant to cold weather and water infiltration — were implemented as well as making the structure more adverse to salt infusion.
The new Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be officially inaugurated on Friday, June 28th.
