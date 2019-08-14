No more Pointe Claire properties within SPZ

As of next Tuesday, all properties within the Pointe Claire city limits will no longer be part of the provincial government’s SPZ (special Planning Zone) map.
There were originally 265 properties of the government’s original list for the city but Mayor John Belvedere and his administration were able to have 250 homes removed but 15 still remained, even on the second update by the government.
“We continued to state our case to the Ministry, pointing out that none of the 15 Pointe-Claire properties still targeted by the decree on flood zones were flooded in 2017 or 2019, nor are they located in the 0-to-20-year zone,” Belvedere explained. “On behalf of these citizens, we’re delighted that our efforts were successful.”
To see the updated SPZ map, go online via http://www.cehq.gouv.qc.ca/zones-inond/zone-intervention-speciale.htm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.