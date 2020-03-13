“No exceptional measures” yet for Dorval regarding COVID 19

The mayor of Dorval, Edgar Rouleau, released a statement to residents giving them an update on the city’s protocols towards COVID 19.
The mayor used a measured tone noting that the city “stands ready to act promptly on this issue and is implementing additional preventive measures in all its buildings in order to counter this pandemic.
“In this context, we are carefully following the guidelines issued by the Direction régionale de santé publique (DRSP), the Health and Social Services Ministry (MSSS), and the Montreal Agglomeration Civil Security,” Rouleau stated. “To that effect, no exceptional measures are currently being put forward by the municipality in regards to its regular programming.”
As the situation unfolds, the city will evaluate each upcoming public activity or event and Rouleau added that “we are currently in the process of supplying the reception desks of all our municipal buildings with hand sanitizers, and all our employees are asked to remain vigilant in response to this situation.”
Residents who may be experiencing symptoms like fever or coughing or having trouble breathing “upon their return from a trip outside of Canada” should call 811.
Rouleau also suggested that residents stay abreast of any developments via the city’s website at www.city.dorval.qc.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.