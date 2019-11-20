Starting this January, the Mont Royal tunnel will be closed so that the REM project can complete its work but that will directly affect users of the Deux Montagnes line.
As of on January 6th, the new terminus of the Deux Montagnes line will be the Bois Franc stop but in order for commuters to get to their destinations, there will be increased bus routes to get commuters to the Côte-Vertu metro station as well as new reserved lanes for buses.
The new train/bus system from the Pierrefonds-Roxboro station to Côte-Vertu will also make a stop at the Sunnybrooke station which will have a bus every eight minutes during morning and afternoon rush hours and 15 fifteen intervals for the rest as well as weekend service running between dawn and midnight.
The shuttle that will take riders from Bois-Franc to Côte-Vertu will be free for users and there will be the two express bus lines, 470 and 475, for Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Dollard-des-Ormeaux residents.
Year round riders who purchase annum passes will get a four month discount between January and April.
Rider fees will also be reduced for year round subscribers to public transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.