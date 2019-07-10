The Borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro announced the creation and opening of the Marché Solidaire À-Ma-Baie on July 5th in the presence of Mayor Mayor Jim Beis.
“The market is an innovative public market model, based on community and citizen mobilization, to improve access to fresh fruits and vegetables at a fair price for local residents,” says Pierrefonds-Roxboro representatives.
The À-Ma-Baie solidarity market be will open from July 5 to September 27, between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., outside the Gerry Robertson Community Centre.
“I am delighted to see this type of initiative emerge, which will improve the service offer in terms of healthy eating and social development in our community. The mission of this new market is above all social, economic and ecological. It is following surveys conducted among the population that we developed this concept with our local partners in order to better respond to the reality and needs of the citizens who live in the À-Ma-Baie area. This new initiative will improve everyone’s food autonomy and build a healthy food district together, while respecting the diversity of our population,” said Beis.
The concept behind the new market is “pay what you can.” There are no set prices, and only fresh and mostly local fruits and vegetables will be offered. The Marché Solidaire À-Ma-Baie will be operated by several local non-profits such as Vert Cité (Éco-Quartier) and Corbeille de Pain organization.
The goal of the market is to offer fair prices on the products as well as to the farmers and local producers. There will be a “suggested price” posted for each item which considers the amount needed to cover market logistics, however the citizen will be able to choose to pay whatever amount he or she can.
The first market opened in July of 2017 on Boulevard Gouin Ouest and allowed local producers and patrons to buy and sell products until September. With the opening of the second market, more local farmers and community patrons will have access to everything from cucumbers to grain, without having to commute the long distances and pay steep prices for fresh produce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.