The provincial government’s “dangerous dog” modifications to Bill 128 came into effect on March 3. Municipalities are expected to incorporate the new law and may add additional by-laws in accordance with the bill. Measures to enforce the new law will be applied at the municipal and provincial levels.
The local municipality will have control of dog owners’ custody of their pets. A city may prohibit residents from owning, acquiring, keeping or breeding a dog deemed potentially dangerous for the period that it determines.
Municipal inspectors will be able to enter vehicles where a dangerous dog is seen or suspected to be in with the obligation to leave a note if the owner of the vehicle is not present. They will be able to obtain warrants to search private properties in order to file reports where they suspect a dog and or its owner is in violation of the law. They will have the right to remove the animal from its home, penalize owners and euthanize the dog under certain terms of the law.
Municipalities can establish any penal proceedings for offences under the Act or the regulations including any regulations they institute locally under the Act. Proceedings will take place at the municipal court having jurisdiction over the territory in which the offence is committed.
Under the bill, physicians are now required to report dog-inflicted injuries and related information to the local municipality concerned without delay. Veterinarians are also bound to the same requirements.
The bill lists the types of dogs deemed potentially dangerous and gives control to the government to amend the list at any time.
A person who was already the owner of a prohibited dog prior to the date the prohibition was set by order in council may keep their dog, except if the person has previously been found guilty of certain offences considered grave according to the new law.
