New outdoor fitness modules for Beaconsfield

Over the past few years, adult outdoor fitness training modules have been gaining popularity as it allows users to try a fitness circuit on machines designed to use your body weight for gains while working out in the great outdoors.
The city of Beaconsfield has joined the growing trend by setting up two new installations in parks with a third set for this Fall.
City Lane and Montrose Parks have been equipped with the new outdoor stations designed by Trekfit that are built for the older set in mid as the modules are for those 13 and older.
The City Lane installation has seven stations as well as a cargo net. There are graphics for fitness buffs to follow two separate programs with more than 50 exercises to choose from.
Montrose Park’s equipment has six stations as well as two programs with 28 possible sets available. The new park, when it is ready this Fall, in Heights Park will contain a bamboo jungle and three separate stations.
On Saturday, September 14th, an expert will demonstrate the various stations and exercises at Montrose from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and then from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at City Lane Park adjacent to the Rec Centre.
In case of inclement weather, the demos will be held the following day.
