Recently, the city of Dorval enacted a new bylaw pertaining to potable water use that replaces its previous one.
For homeowners who use automated sprinkler systems, the water jets must be equipped with a humidity sensor and can only be used between 2 and 5 a.m. Even numbered homes can use their systems Monday, Wednesday and Friday while odd numbered homes can water their lawns on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Regular sprinklers and those that use water hoses are permitted to use the same schedule as automatic systems from 5 to 7 a.m. and then again from 7 to 11 p.m.
These uses are applicable between June 1 and Sept. 1 while “manual watering of gardens, flowers, trees, and shrubs, using a hose fitted with a self-closing nozzle, is permitted at all times,” explained city spokesperson Sebastien Gauthier. “The watering of a newly installed lawn, of a new tree, or of new landscaping is permitted daily during the 15 days following installation, planting, or landscaping, after obtaining a permit, free of charge, from the Urban Planning Department.”
Those who like to wash their “paved surfaces” have a shorter window of time as it is only allowed between April 1 and May 15. “It is prohibited to melt snow or ice by using drinking water supplied by the municipal distribution network,” noted Gauthier. “Any private water feature or pond must be equipped with a functioning system to recirculate the water.”
Any air conditioning or refrigerators that use “water without a recirculation system are prohibited. The existing devices must be removed by 2025.”
To read the complete new bylaw, go online at www.city.dorval.qc.ca.
