Navette Nature offers shuttle to discover SADB and Cap St. Jacques

For the fourth year in a row throughout the summer, visitors to Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue can take part in the reasonably priced Navette Nature shuttle offering visits to the Ecomuseum Zoo, Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue locks and the Cap-Saint-Jacques Nature Park.
The shuttle has been set up in conjunction with the city and Tourisme Montréal and runs through until the end of August on Wednesdays and Saturdays and then every Saturday from September until mid October.
“It’s amazing how, despite the short distance between downtown and the destinations targeted by this partnership, their access was so limited that these shuttles will make a difference in their ridership, we are convinced!” Said one of the shuttle co-creators, Catherine Lefebvre.
“It is with Tourisme Montréal that we have concluded our first partnership, they already knew that the need for passenger transportation is present for the tourist clientele,” Lefebvre noted.
To book the shuttle, go online via www.navettenature.com for details and packages.
