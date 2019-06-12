National Bank teams with WICS for Bikes for Youth program

Last week, 140 kids from the West Island received an amazing summer gift: a new bicycle thanks to the goodwill of West Island Community Shares and the National Bank of Canada who partnered for the third annual Bikes for youth program.
The event took place last week in Baie-d’Urfé at the Scitec Multi Sport Dome Complex where the bikes were distributed to the children.
Pictured is Karine Thibert of the National Bank of Canada and Volunteer Organizer at the Dome just before the kids got their new bikes!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.