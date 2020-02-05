Muralists needed for third Pointe Claire Village installation

The city of Pointe Claire’s is looking for muralists to create a third permanent installation in the Village area.
The new mural will be created for the pumping station walls at the entrance to the village and submissions are being welcomed by an artist or collective who are encouraged to design a water theme.
Aspiring candidates need to have experience in mural work as well as own or rent a studio on the island of Montreal.
Applicants have until Sunday, March 8th to submit via the city’s website and the proposal needs to include the water themed design, references as well as the expected budget.
