A flag raising ceremony in support of Bell’s ‘Let’s talk’ initiative to promote mental health awareness in Canada will take place at the Sarto-Desnoyers community center (SDCC) on January 29th at 11:15 a.m. Several mental health organizations will participate in the event and the Mayor of Dorval, Edgar Rouleau will also be in attendance.
Pierre-Elliot Trudeau airport is also participating in the initiative by re-configuring the famous interchangeable “O” to merge with the ‘Let’s talk’ logo.
Bell’s ‘Let’s Talk’ initiative to raise awareness and to raise funds in support of multiple mental health resources depends on local community involvement. According to Katherine Hay, President and CEO of Kids Help Phone, “Kids help phone engages in more than 1500 texting, phone and chat conversations and initiates 4-6 active rescues in communities every day. Bell’s support has been vital to ensuring that we are at the forefront of technology.”
This year marks the 10th annual ‘Let’s talk’ movement. The annual program provides grants to local and grassroots mental health initiatives in every Canadian Province; 657 organizations have benefited from the fund since it was first launched in 2011. Hospitals, Universities and research organizations have also received tremendous financial support from the movement.
Since the movement’s debut in 2011, over 1 billion messages of support from Canadians and people around the world has raised Bell’s commitment of support to $100,695,763.75. The hashtag attributed to the movement #BellLetsTalk is the most-posted Canadian hashtag of all time.
Olympian and founding spokesperson of Bell Let’s talk, Clara Hughes said that “The momentum that we have all created for positive change is truly amazing,”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.