The town of Baie-D’Urfé received approval for building a soundproof wall along Highway 20 from the Quebec transport ministry (MTQ) after several years of deliberation. Approval from the government for the proposed project is pending.
The MTQ denied financial assistance to Baie-D’Urfé on many occasions over the years, claiming that the volume levels were not high enough. Recent tests conducted by the MTQ proved otherwise and the subsidy confirmation came through. According to Nicolas Bouchard, Baie-D’Urfé’s director general, there remains numerous steps moving forward before the wall is erected.
The current barrier is just a berm made of earth. Town officials say that in light of residential developments westbound; there is a significant increase of traffic each year which causes a progressive decrease in the effectiveness of the berm. After the most recent test review, MTQ spokesperson Gilles Payers announced that the project was approved.
The new proposed wall will stand 3.7 metres high and will be built along and in addition to the existing berm, therefore the structure will run along Surrey St. and stretch 915 metres from Lakeview to Gray St. The estimated time frame for the construction of the wall is 16 weeks. According to the proposed schedule; the sound barrier wall project is set to be completed by the end of 2021.
