More work slated for l'Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge

While the provincial government announced this spring that the 55-year-old Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge would be replaced as it is used by 83,000 vehicles every day with a new version expected to have several lanes for traffic, a bus lane, and one for pedestrians, there has been no further concrete updates on a timeline or cost.
Now the MTQ has announced that more work will be done to repair the existing structure that has begun and will run until Spring 2020.
There will be some partial night closures to prepare the equipment required for the work, which will require the eastbound right lane to be closed throughout the renovation work.
To accommodate rush hour traffic, in both directions, there will be three lanes for the westbound direction from 2 to 7 p.m. and two lanes exterior to the afternoon rush hour and the eastbound direction, heading towards Montreal, will have three lanes from midnight to noon and 9 p.m. to midnight, while there will be two lanes available the rest of the day.
There will be posted signage to indicate slower speed requirements in a construction zone and on inclement weather days during the fall and winter, work could be delayed.
Motorists are encouraged to consult 511 for updates.
Roadwork on Senneville Road
Between Sainte Anne Street, in Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue and Tunstall Avenue Avenue in Senneville, roadwork began this Monday and is expected to be completed by the middle of November.
The work consists of water main replacements followed by the new paving for the affected area.
Access will be limited to local traffic only during that period with signage denoting a detour for drivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.