Montreal to create 3,000 hectare green space park

Last week, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced that a new 3,000 hectare green space park will be created and will be named the Grand parc de l’Ouest (Grand Western Park).
The area in question encompasses various established green spaces such as Cap-Saint-Jacques, l’Anse-à-l’Orme and Rapides-du-Cheval-Blanc among others.
“With more than 3,000 hectares in area, the new park will be the largest municipal park in the country,” Plante said at a press conference. “This is a historic moment marking a major turning point in protecting wetlands and to value our green spaces. This park will ensure the protection of ten percent of green space on the island of Montreal.”
Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis questioned the move because he said there had been no consultation with private developers who own some 300 hectares in that area. “This announcement is premature because there has been no talks with the developers yet. The city may say it will buy the land but it hasn’t talked to the owners,” Beis said.
There will also be about 200 hectares in the heart of Montreal will also be preserved allowing the continued safety of a variety of “ecosystems and protecting green spaces allowing Montrealers a better contact with nature,” noted Executive Committee Vice President Sylvain Ouellet said.
The city also believes that the protection of the new 3,000 hectare green space will help with climate change concerns as well as buffering certain sectors from future flooding like in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.
Starting this fall, the city of Montreal will be holding public consultations on the new park’s future and will be seeking input from residents on what they would like to voice their suggestions and or concerns.
