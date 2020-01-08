Missing Teen found safe and sound

The 13 year old young lady who went missing on January 1st has been found and is safe.
Sabrina Dandenault was last seen on the first day of the year at the Henri-Bourassa metro station with a friend and information related to the young teenager noted that she could have gone to Laval.
SPVM investigators were concerned for her safety as Dandenault was known to hang out with a tougher crowd.
Officers found her last Friday near 5 p.m. in Montreal North.
- R.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.