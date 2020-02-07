The SQ is seeking the public’s help in locating 15 year old Dominik Allan Bassenden- Brazeau.
He was last seen in Prevost on Tuesday, February 5th. Officers believe he could be on the island of Montreal or in Pointe Claire.
The young man is about five feet, five inches tall, weighs 130 lbs, has brown hair and blue eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black coat and has a scar on his upper lip.
Bassenden- Brazeau could be travelling with 16 year old Arend Sharif Mijnsbergen who also went missing last Tuesday who was wearing a black sweater, pink coat and red sneakers. He has blond hair and brown eyes and is about six feet and weighs 163 lbs.
Authorities have noted that his family are concerned for his safety and security.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the young man can call 911 or SQ at 1.800.659.4264. information given anonymously is welcomed.
