Recently, The Suburban wrote about the West Island Mission’s new mandate to provide healthy and fresh produce and fruits to its food bank clients and put out a call to community and home gardners and even companies to help out.
Pointe Claire based Medtronic has responded as the company will be building ten large raised gardens to grow vegetables on its green space at its Trans Canada location.
“It’s a huge initiative that their employees are taking on to build, plant, maintain and harvest these gardens,” said WIM Executive Director Suzanne Scarrow adding that “all of the produce will be coming to us at WIM.”
The non-profit organization that provides food baskets for West Islanders in need is also putting out a call to help keep their shelves packed as the summer time is generally when stocks get low as folks are thinking of being outside and enjoying the summer season.
The WIM is hoping that people will take some time and bring some much needed food stuffs for their clients. Five items sorely needed are cereal, plain rice, pasta sauce, canned tomatoes and one litre juice containers and as always, fresh produce is highly valued.
WIM asks that when shopping for your family, throw in a few of the five favourite choices and drop them off at WIM.
The mission is offering up its Food Find Fridays program where altruistic West Island residents are asked to bring in their donations between one and 4 p.m. or on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday.
West Island Mission is located at 219 Labrosse in Pointe Claire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.