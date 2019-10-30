Valois United Church located at 70 Belmont Avenue in Pointe-Claire aims to raise $95,000 to pay for roof repairs. As of September, they reached close to 60% of their goal having raised a total of $57,952 through various fundraising activities.
Donna Kane and her team of pie makers set up shop in the church basement recently to produce 250 hand-made meat pies from which they generated sales valued at over $2500 to benefit the church’s efforts.
Piemaker Claire told The Suburban that Donna Kane is truly the heart of the place. Donna’s efforts and leadership skills which contributed to raising funds for her Church did not go unnoticed in her community. She is considered a leader and she strives through her hard work to serve by lending a helping hand when needed. Donna told The Suburban “It is hard work, but it is worth it”.
The pies have become increasingly popular every year since Donna first started out with a few dozen pies and a small pie making crew in 2003.
When asked about the pie recipe, Donna and Claire offered up their smiles but gave away no secrets.
