Last week, Marquette MNA Enrico Ciccone announced the first ever edition of the Beach Soccer Tournament will take place in early September in Dorval and be comprised of eight teams.
The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 7 and the event is open to all as well as being a fundraiser for the NGO Équipe Entreprise who help with people dealing with mental health issues.
“I am very proud to launch this first edition of my beach soccer tournament,” Ciccone said at a press conference that included Dorval Mayor Edgar Rouleau and Équipe Entreprise Executive Director Marie-Claude Wilkins.
“This day will bring the community together to support causes and organizations we believe in, while spending wonderful moments together playing a fun game,” the MNA said. “I hope that this will be an annual tradition in my riding!”
Rouleau welcomed the friendly soccer tournament and fundraiser noting the “great initiative by Mr. Ciccone will help support an organization that has worked tirelessly in Dorval for more than 20 years.”
Wilkins remarked that the tournament and fundraiser will be “making a very real commitment to work with us to improve the quality of life of those who live with a mental illness, and demonstrating that you recognize and appreciate the services we provide to this clientele. “
“Équipe Entreprise remains determined to undertake actions that support and foster the well-being of its clients and their families, and of the entire community,” said Wilkins.
Members of the National Assembly will be fielding a team, as well as the City of Dorval, Lachine Borough and Métro Média.
