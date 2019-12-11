Firefighters found the burnt body of a 53-year-old man at the scene of a fire that erupted in an industrial building located at the intersection of Plateau Ave. and Alston Ave. in Pointe-Claire. The fire erupted at approximately 6 p.m. last Sunday. The victim was declared dead at the scene.
Firefighters contacted police when the victim’s body was found. The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating the incident.
According to Police, the man worked at the location where the fire erupted, but they do not yet know why the man was on site outside of regular business hours. Montreal police spokesperson, Veronique Comtois confirmed that the man’s body suffered injuries due to the fire. “The arson squad will try to determine the cause of death, the cause of the fire and the reason the man was on site.” she said.
