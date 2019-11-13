For the last couple of years I have always looked forward to listening to CJAD Radio on Sunday afternoons when Beaconsfield’s Matt Del Vecchio and Dollard des Ormeaux’s Corrie Sirota co-host Life Unrehearsed.
The program first went on the air in March 2017. “I pitched the Life Unrehearsed concept to the program director and they liked it,” said Del Vecchio “We are very grateful to have the confidence and support of CJAD to put the show on air.”
Del Vecchio is the owner of Lianas Retirement Home Search and Transition Support, a Montreal-based company assisting Canadian families and their loved ones through the process of transitioning from their homes into retirement communities. He is a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging (CPCA designation). Sirota is a clinical social worker, a licensed psychotherapist and an expert in the field of bereavement. She is a sessional lecturer in the School of Social Work at McGill University and the Clinical Director of Camp Erin® Montreal – a free weekend long camp for bereaved children.
Del Vecchio’s original co-host was Stephanie Erickson. Sirota took over six months later. The catchy title, Life Unrehearsed, feeds into the themes and guests they choose. “The concept of the show is to recognize and acknowledge that life very rarely goes as planned,” says Del Vecchio. “The key is how people cope and deal with their life challenges. Life is indeed ‘unrehearsed’ and thus the name. The title allows us to tackle a vast array of topics that affect parents, children and grandparents. We have interviewed over 200 guests ranging from Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau to a whole host of professionals that are specialists in their respective fields. However, our best guests are the individuals who have experienced life challenges and are willing to share their experiences with our listeners by offering words of advice.”
Sirota notes that organ transplant recipients, cancer survivors, mental health advocates, caregivers, allergy sufferers and recovering drug and alcohol addicts represent just a few of the past inspiring guests. I was a guest recently and I had a blast. You can listen to the segment on my Soundcloud page at the 19:30 mark: https://soundcloud.com/mikecohencsl/life-unrehearsed-cjad-radio-audio-october-20
The show airs live from 4 pm to 5 pm. It is also broadcast on Facebook Live (Life-Unrehearsed). And as the two co-hosts declare, the show would not be possible without the support of their sponsor, financial expert Marco Vendramini of IG Private Health Management.
ANOTHER BASEBALL NOVEL: A few years ago Dollard des Ormeaux’s Benji Meleras wrote his first baseball centric novel, The Golden Moment. Now comes number two, entitled Sandborne’s Boys. “It is not exactly a sequel, but a bit of overlap,” he says.
Published in August, Sandborne’s Boys tells the story of a handful of individuals—including a Hall of Fame pitcher, a Rhodes scholar and a French recording star—whose lives are changed for the better by the work of David Sandborne, a man who struggles with heartbreak before founding a publishing company in the 1950s. “It would grow into an empire and enable him to influence, affect and enhance the lives of millions,” Meleras said in an article published by his former American school, Hobart College in Geneva,NY “His work and magic would be felt for generations, earning him the nickname, The American Saint.”
Benji grew played Junior baseball in TMR and Verdun, College baseball at Hobert and then for the French National team. He held jobs with the Expos, Blue Jays and Cardinals. His day job is as a product marketing manager at Future Electronics in Pointe Claire.
