LGHF scores $150,000 at golf tourney fundraiser

Last week, the Lakeshore General Hospital’s 22nd annual golf tournament fundraiser raised $150,000 for the cause.
Despite the non-golf like weather, more than 200 intrepid players braved the winter like chill at Île-Bizard’s Elm Ridge Country Club.
The event began with a breakfast brunch and players could take advantage of green side service for snacks and refreshments throughout the tournament. The evening concluded with a sit down dinner and silent auction.
“It is always a great pleasure for me to see our guests having so much fun at our Annual Golf Tournament, and I am extremely grateful for their support towards our cause,” said LGHF Executive Director Heather Holmes said.
“The participation and generosity of our guests and sponsors make this event a great success, enabling us to raise funds so that our community hospital can continuously improve the quality of health care provided to members of the West Island community” Holmes said.
The money raised at the annual tournament goes towards the purchase of equipment and infrastructure repairs for the hospital that is not covered by government funding as well as providing extra training programs for hospital personnel.
Founded in 1964, the Foundation’s mandate is to collect the necessary funds to improve patient care at the Lakeshore General Hospital. In this way, it contributes to the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment, major structural renovations, and assists in supporting programs and specialized training for the professional staff, providing funding to initiatives not supported by the government.
