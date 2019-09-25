LGHF and partners net $40,000 for hospital birthing centre

The Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation (LGHF) recently partnered up for a fundraiser with TWMG Inc. Financial Services and Air Canada Rouge for the hospital’s new birthing centre.
The event, where $40,000 was netted for the cause, was the Dollars & Destinations lottery where both partners donated the prizes for the four winners who were chosen at a party held at the Marriott Montreal Airport in-Terminal Hotel.
“I am very happy with this first edition of Dollars & Destinations,” said Heather Holmes, Executive Director for LGHF. “By participating, people from our community directly contributed to the upgrading of our Birthing Centre.”
And while the drawing was held last week, Holmes gave a shout out to the many volunteers who took part as they helped “embrace the cause and sell tickets all summer long. I am very grateful for their extraordinary dedication.”
The money raised will go towards the purchase of new equipment for the Nick di Tomaso Birthing Centre.
Two winners received $2,500 from the finance company while another lucky pair of winners will be flying for free to any city of their choice in Europe.
