“The Foundation is very proud to support this leading-edge program and we are very pleased with the absolutely incredible results we have seen,” said Heather Holmes.
The Managing Director of the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation (LGHF) was referring to a new program the foundation was able to finance for the West Island hospital.
The program, now into its third year at the Lakeshore General Hospital, was implemented to improve surgical care under the National Surgical Quality Improvement Program.
The results to date have been noteworthy as the hospital’s infection rate has been reduced by thirty-five percent as the “assessment and improvement program collects data on surgical care to reduce risks related to complications, reduce the duration of hospital stays, and, in so doing, improve the quality of care and services patients receive,” noted a statement from the West Island Regional Health Board (CIUSSS).
Other protocols carried out by the program include data sharing with other hospitals to augment efficiency as well as smaller but effective measures such as providing a heated blanket to pre-op patients to ward off potential infection while keeping the patient warm and comfortable.
