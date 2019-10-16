Over the past few years, District 1 Beaconsfield City Councillor Dominique Godin and Brian Miller created a resident’s association for the Beaurepaire Village and surrounding residents launched in 2018.
The association is registered with the Province of Quebec and is recognized by the City of Beaconsfield.
Soon after the launch they partnered with the Beaurepaire Village Merchants Association and have been a core supporter of already existing local events such as the famous annual Artisan fair which draws over three thousand people to the village every summer.
Godin says the originating goal was to build free social events and activities aimed at gathering the community together and to create an atmosphere of investing in ‘where we live’ for local residents.
Godin believes that a suburb that harvests its very own center village is very special and with her vision and that of Brian Miller, they managed in a short year’s time to manifest local workshops which they named “Beau Atelier”, skating partys, a run club, a yoga club and a fresh fruits and vegetable market with live music weekly which they entitled the “Beau Market”.
Godin a mother of 4, rubbed off on her children who were seen this summer posting up a local lemonade stand.
Her visions for the future of the association include an area wide garage sale, outdoor holiday celebrations and a business healthy village.
For too long, Beaurepaire Village was bypassed as a destination spot in the West Island sitting quietly between Sainte-Anne de Bellevue and Pointe-Claire Village. For too long… but not for long. Godin and Miller have seen to tend to the much-needed change and have tackled the issue from all angles using social media, meet and greets with residents at local business and have produced the village’s very own news letter.
Beau Village used to be a catchy nickname known only by local residents. Since the formation of ‘Les Amis du Village’ it has travelled through the West Island and surrounding areas.
