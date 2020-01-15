The Île-Perrot Riverains hockey team braved the rain last Saturday morning to fundraise for their team. The group works as a team on and off the ice.
The players and their parents worked in shifts from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. opening doors to clients and collecting funds from people passing by the drive-through exit at the Tim Horton’s. The kids were as happy as can be and many people complimented them for their efforts as they handed them their donations.
The team’s fundraising activities serve two purposes— to raise funds for multiple tournaments instead of collecting more money from parents and the activity of fundraising itself serves as a team building activity outside of the rink.
The players learn that being part of a team means supporting each other by participating in building some of their own funding. “The kids learn that there is value to every dollar earned.” Coach and father Jason Zintel told The Suburban. “It is important as a team to learn how to work together towards a common goal.” he explained.
