LBPSB students can take part in Climate March

Students of the Lester B. Pearson School Board will not be skipping class if they attend the Montreal version of the Global Climate Strike taking place this Friday at noon.
According to the board’s Coordinator of Corporate Communications, Jim Hendry, “Friday, September 27th was already designated as a pedagogical day on the Lester B. Pearson School Board’s 2019-2020 calendar that was adopted approximately two years ago.”
He noted that it is a pedagogical day for “all elementary & secondary students. Adult & Vocational Centres will be operating as usual on the 27th.”
The march for the climate will include international climate icon Greta Thunberg, who will be present for the walk.
The event starts at noon at the George-Etienne Cartier Monument on Mount Royal in Montreal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.