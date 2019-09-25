Montreal parents shared their concerns on Sept. 18 about the future of Quebec’s Anglophone schools after an announcement from the Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) stated that some high schools may close in the West Island, Verdun and Lachine.
“The idea is to reorganize the network of high schools so they’re evenly distributed around the territory of the board and the buildings are sufficiently occupied so that there’s not a risk of having them changed over by the minister,” Noel Burke, chairperson of the LBPSB, told reporters.
The board is currently holding consultations to determine which schools will be affected. The following are the possible options: students from Beurling Academy in Verdun being moved to LaSalle Community Comprehensive High School, St. Thomas High School in Pointe-Claire to Lindsay Place High School, and a cohabitation plan for the Lakeside Academy and the Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board.
Last January, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge transferred all students from LBPSB’s Riverdale High School to the Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School, landing under the French Marguerite-Bourgeoys school board. Burke told the media the consultations will hopefully prevent this from happening again.
Kathleen Kelley, a mother whose daughter is in Grade 8 at St. Thomas High School, worries that there could be an eventual overcrowding at the schools where LBPSB students are being transferred to. “[The LBPSB] needs to realize that they’re our last line of defence and we count on them to protect and fight for the education of our children.” Kelley added that she does not understand how St. Thomas, a school that is 90 per cent in population, should be transferred to another school.
Burke want parents to be involved in the consultations and propose alternative solutions.
“The urgency at this point is to reorganize the network in a way our board and our community would like it to be reorganized. We have always recognized their need and our excess space so we’re happy to do that, but in a very organized way in which the community participates in those decisions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.