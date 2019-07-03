LBPSB appoint Cindy Finn as new DG

With current Lester B. Pearson school board Director General Michael Chechile retiring, the board’s council of commissioners unanimously chose Cindy Finn as his successor.
Finn will begin her five year term starting on August 1st.
“Cindy’s collaborative and humanistic style of management and firm leadership will ensure that the challenging transitions ahead are carried out in an effective manner, respectful of the diverse needs of the many stakeholders in our educational community”, said Board Chair Noel Burke.
According to the board, Finn has been with the board since 1999 and holds a Ph.D. in Educational Psychology. The McGill grad has also been the board’s Director of Student Services since 2005.
“ Cindy has been the recipient of several awards in recognition of her contributions to educational leadership; the most recent being the Outstanding Achievement Award from the Association of Administrators of English Schools of Quebec,” noted board communications consultant Stewart Lazarus.
Finn sits on several educational based boards including the Canadian Association of School System Administrators, Leadership Committee for English Education in Québec and has also served as member on the Minister of Education’s Advisory Board for English Education.
“Combined with a widely-established reputation of exemplary leadership, Cindy is the ideal candidate for a smooth and effective transition of leadership for our board and its students, staff, and learning communities,” explained Lazarus. “Cindy Finn’s appointment occurs at a time when our School Board will be subject to significant changes and challenges over the next few years. “
(0) comments
